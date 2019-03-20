Alyse Vellturo continues to roll out vibrant tracks from her debut studio album as pronoun, i’ll show you stronger. As we’ve gleaned from the other singles, “stay,” “wrong,” “you didn’t even make the bed,” and “run,” i’ll show you stronger is interested in highlighting the painful, granular details of relationship difficulties. The latest pronoun track, “temporary tantrum,” continues that trend with an optimistic slant.

“‘temporary tantrum’ was written about that moment in the relationship when you realize you’ve been played,” Vellturo says in a statement. “Although in that moment it’s heart breaking and you feel like the biggest idiot, you know that eventually you will come out on the other end and use that experience to grow.” The track’s bright guitars and carefree synths gorgeously blend with Vellturo’s ascendant singing, evocatively conveying growth and welcomed finality.

Listen to “temporary tantrum” below.

i’ll show you stronger is out 5/24 via Rhyme & Reason. Pre-order it here.