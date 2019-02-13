pronoun, artistic alias of Alyse Vellturo, has at last detailed her debut studio album, i’ll show you stronger, after hinting at its release last year. The album follows her 2016 debut EP, There’s no one new around you. The announcement of the 12-track album is accompanied by the latest single from the project, “stay.” The new song is preceded by the tracks “run,” “wrong,” and “you didn’t even make the bed.”

“stay,” like the previous trio of tracks, concerns the stinging anxiety that accompanies a break up. However, the song was initially conceived with very different feelings in mind. “Oddly enough, “stay” is technically older than pronoun, one of my oldest productions. This song started out as a love song but I threw it away when I started writing There’s no one new around you.” Vellturo said in a statement.

“Here comes the deafening silence/ I can hear every clock ticking/ Wondering if you’re even sincere,” Vellturo sings in the opening of the characteristically soaring tune. Despite the song’s raging, hopeless tone — Vellturo warbles, “Feels like I’m standing the middle and an eighteen wheeler washed over me” in the ballad’s center — “stay” is a surprisingly fast-paced, joltingly catchy track. Vellturo’s adroitly delivered vocals and racing guitars communicate that she will not be moping around for long.

Listen to “stay” below and find the tracklist to i’ll show you stronger as well.

TRACK LIST:

01 “you’re not trying at all”

02 “run”

03 “you didn’t even make the bed”

04 “for the story”

05 “stay”

06 “sadie”

07 “temporary tantrum”

08 “some people”

09 “the pieces of you”

10 “as if”

11 “wrong”

12 “everybody knows”

i’ll show you stronger is out 5/24 via Rhyme & Reason.