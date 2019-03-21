Heather Woods Broderick – “White Tail” Video

Heather Woods Broderick is gearing up to release Invitation, her follow-up to 2015’s great Glider. We premiered the lead single, “Where I Lay,” back in January. Today, Broderick shares the next track, “White Tail,” and its accompanying music video.

As with “Where I Lay,” there’s a sense of impermanence throughout “White Tail” as Broderick’s voice whooshes and guitars seem to just escape her grasp. “Surrender to sleepless shifting,” she sings. “And let the full moon envelop you.” Her words are mirrored in the video, where she lays beneath an expanding moonscape.

“A surreal, layered dream world unfolds where unusual storm clouds shape-shift over mountain tops and sand and soap bubbles form strange planes of existence,” director Tracy Maurice explains in a statement. “[The] video was created using mostly analog special effects techniques; a cloud tank, a ripple machine, and experimentation with the movement of water, sand, and soap bubbles using a macro lens and a microscope.”

Watch and listen to “White Tail” below.

Invitation is out 4/19 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.