Paul Maroon of the Walkmen and Jonathan Fire*Eater released a new split 7″ last week. I Don’t Need a Crowd/The One That Got Away features Noah Lennox, aka Panda Bear of Animal Collective, and Maroon’s Walkmen bandmate Hamilton Leithauser. Today, we hear Lennox and Maroon’s soft and mellow “I Don’t Need A Crowd.”

A drowsy guitar plays around Lennox’s melodic echo, fizzling toward a quiet eruption. Lennox released his fantastic new Panda Bear album, Buoys, just last month. Maroon and Leithauser released a joint album called Dear God back in 2015.

Listen to “I Don’t Need A Crowd” below.

I Don’t Need a Crowd/The One That Got Away is out now. Order it here.

Read our recent interview with Noah Lennox here.

Read our 10 Best Walkmen Songs list here.