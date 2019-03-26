Stream Phil Cook’s Surprise Album As Far As I Can See

Americana instrumentalist, Justin Vernon collaborator, and Megafaun member Phil Cook has just dropped a surprise new compilation called As Far As I Can See: Instrumental Recording 2009-2019, the follow-up to his 2018 full-length People Are My Drug. The new project is a collection of songs from out-of-print releases and unreleased recordings.

In a press release, Cook comments on the batch of new songs and their meaning to him:

I began taking my banjo and guitar on the front porch, starting in the spring of 2009. Ten years have passed since that spring. In that time, I’ve traveled this country and beyond many times. Also along the way I’ve found discreet pockets of time here and there to sit on the porch and wander. I’ve approached every single one of these recordings with the same mindset. “Couple of Takes, Keep the Mistakes” and whatever I finish in a single day is the record. Sunrise to sunset allows me to believe in the sprit of these wandering moments and see them as a snapshot of that day, that time. Polaroids in a pile, all of them capturing the essence, none of them without imperfection. This is a collection of snapshots.

Stream As Far As I Can See below.

<a href="http://philcookmusic.bandcamp.com/album/as-far-as-i-can-see" target="_blank">As Far As I Can See by Phil Cook</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/19 – Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

05/20 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center

05/21 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center

As Far As I Can See is out now digitally and 5/31 on vinyl via Psychic Hotline. Purchase the digital version here, and pre-order the vinyl here.