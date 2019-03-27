Slingshot Dakota – “Louder”

It’s been over three years since Slingshot Dakota released their last album, Break, but today they’re announcing a new album, Heavy Banding, and sharing its lead single, “Louder.” It’s a blisteringly precise power-pop song, leaning in to the heavy hooks they managed on their earlier albums and taking them even further.

It’s a song about empowerment and picking yourself back up after you get knocked down. “Even if it takes forever/ I’ll see you on the other side,” Carly Comando’s voice soars high on the chorus. “I just keep on getting louder/ I’ll always be a sound you can’t ignore.” She’s joined by a crew of vocalists on the song’s back half that includes Petal’s Kiley Lotz and members of Dikembe and Expert Timing, all repeating: “We’ll just keep getting louder,” conjuring up that power in full.

Listen below.

<a href="http://slingshotdakota.bandcamp.com/album/heavy-banding" target="_blank">Heavy Banding by Slingshot Dakota</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Moon”

02 “Blood Villain”

03 “Premeditated”

04 “Day After Christmas”

05 “Louder”

06 “Weird Like Me”

07 “People Pleaser”

08 “Casino Night”

09 “Lungs”

10 “North Shore”

TOUR DATES:

05/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

05/31 Bethlehem, PA @ National Sokols

06/01 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650

06/02 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

06/04 Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios

06/05 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

06/06 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

06/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

06/08 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House

06/09 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

06/11 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers

06/13 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

06/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground

06/16 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

06/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat

06/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

06/22 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

06/23 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/29 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Cafe

06/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

Heavy Banding is out 5/24 via Community Records/Specialist Subject Records. Pre-order it here.