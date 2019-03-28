Sidney Gish – “Somebody’s Baby” (Jackson Browne Cover)

Sidney Gish has released a cover of Jackson Browne’s “Somebody’s Baby,” his 1982 track that was originally recorded for the Fast Times At Ridgemont High movie soundtrack. The cover is part of the last installment in UK band Cavetown’s Animal Kingdom singles series, which kicked off last year. (Cavetown also have an original track, “Hug All Ur Friends,” on the split.)

Gish has been pretty quiet since putting out No Dogs Allowed on the very last day of 2017, but anticipation for whatever the Boston-based musician puts out next is sky-high, based on the reception she got when she performed at Stereogum’s Range Life show in Austin earlier this month. Her take on Browne’s “Somebody’s Baby” is breezy and assured, twisting the nostalgia-laced original’s into something confident and harmonious.

Listen below.

And here’s that Cavetown track:

<a href="http://cavetown.bandcamp.com/album/animal-kingdom-jackson" target="_blank">Animal Kingdom: Jackson by Cavetown</a>

Animal Kingdom: Jackson is out now.