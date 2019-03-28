Middle Kids – “Real Thing” Video

Last year, the Australian trio Middle Kids released their debut album, Lost Friends, and they’re already following it up in a few months with a six-track EP, New Songs For Old Problems. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Real Thing,” a satisfying slide of a song about never quite measuring up to expectations about how your life is going to go. The band’s Hannah Joy characterizes that search as “quiet, persistent voice in the stillness that constantly checks to see if you truly think you’ve found the thing you’re looking for.” Watch it alongside a video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beliefs & Prayers”

02 “Salt Eyes”

03 “Needle”

04 “Real Thing”

05 “Call Me Snowflake”

06 “Big Softy”

New Songs For Old Problems is out 5/24 via Domino. Pre-order it here.