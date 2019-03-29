Stream Spencer Tweedy’s Sleep Is My God EP

Sleep Is My God is a hilarious title for a record. It belongs to Spencer Tweedy, the Chicago musician who you’ve maybe heard drumming on records by Mavis Staples and his father, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. Young Spencer has been releasing solo music since he was a teen blogging phenom — we posted his single “Rushmore” way back in 2012 and his debut EP Geezer Love in 2016 — and today his discography grows with the release of a new EP, the aforementioned Sleep Is My God.

Spencer’s music has always existed on the same plain as his father’s thoughtful, exploratory folk-rock. I hate that every time we blog about him we’re like “he is Jeff Tweedy’s son and his music sounds like Wilco,” but the influence is unmistakable. Still, if he’s taken up the family business, he’s done it with an artful touch. The four tracks including in this latest release indicate his songwriting game is on point. His production choices are fascinating, too. Taken together, they create a drowsy and adventurous sensation that lives up to the stated theme.

I also enjoy that the front cover photo of Spencer sleeping was taken by his younger brother, Sammy. Hear the full EP below.

<a href="http://spencertweedy.bandcamp.com/album/sleep-is-my-god" target="_blank">Sleep Is My God by Spencer Tweedy</a>

Sleep Is My God is out now. Purchase it here. In related news, I’m going to watch Spencer’s dad play a solo concert this weekend, and I’m pretty stoked.