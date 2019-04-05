Noname – “Song 32″

Noname is one of the most striking rappers in the game right now, and she’s back with a new track today called “Song 32.” She wowed us last year with her gorgeous self-released debut album Room 25 — so much so that we had to include in both our Best Rap Albums Of 2018 and 50 Best Albums Of 2018 lists. Then, as if she telepathically knew what the world needed, on New Year’s Day she released “Song 31,” an impressively lush one-off track that only affirmed our continually met high expectations.

That song arrived on the brink of Noname’s North American tour. Today’s new one, “Song 32,” also precedes a run of live dates, this time in Europe. She’ll be back on North American stages this summer, so hopefully we can expect yet another new track at the top of June? In the meantime we’ve got “Song 32,” once again produced by Noname’s close collaborator Phoelix and billed as an expansion of her sonic palette.

While balancing melody and cadence within her own stylistic cusp, Noname’s smooth jazz-infused catalog addresses topics ranging from settler-colonialism to love, loss, and everything in between. The slam poet turned rapper extraordinaire also did a set on Jimmy Fallon a few months back with Smino and Saba, a pair of insanely masterful rappers also from the Chicago area. If you didn’t catch it, definitely check it out.

But first, listen to “Song 32″ below.

“Song 32″ is out now.