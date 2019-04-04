Verdigrls – “Daylight Savings” Video

Verdigrls — the NYC-based duo of sisters Anna and Catherine Wolk — have been around for a few years now, primarily making rubbery pop songs that are lifted along by a sweeping sense of grandeur, which they get from a classical music background. “Daylight Savings,” the lead single from their upcoming Small Moves EP, captures the small-stakes, big-implications impact of the music they make.

It’s lushly interior, personal but with an eye toward the collective anxiety that we all feel. This song in particular is about being too afraid to leave your house, when you’re so uncomfortable in your skin that all you can manage to do is the bare minimum. “I’m too scared to go down the stairs/ Or to the grocery store/ Or go anywhere,” Wolk sings, backed by blinking synths, warm coos, and ornate but low-key strings.

“Daylight Savings is the soundtrack for those moments when you get out of bed even when it feels impossible, when you get the strength to go buy groceries when you could easily sit with an empty fridge, when you live in a place that never quite feels like home,” Wolk says in a statement. “Even when you lose an hour you can move forward. The smallest steps are still steps in the right direction.”

The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Rachel Greco, shows what power there is in coming together in our loneliness, and what happens when your friends check up on you and let you know that they’re there for you.

Watch and listen below.

The Small Moves EP is out 5/17 via Substitute Scene. Pre-order it here. Verdigrls are playing a release show on 5/18 at Trans Pecos in Brooklyn with Den Mate and Anna Altman – tickets available here.