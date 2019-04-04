The National – “Light Years”

Last month, the National announced I Am Easy To Find, the follow-up album to 2017’s Sleep Well Beast, and shared its first single and first track, “You Had Your Soul With You.” They also shared a trailer for the album’s companion short film of the same name by 20th Century Women director Mike Mills. Today, we hear the album’s closing track, “Light Years,” along with another video from Mills featuring scenes from the forthcoming short.

The band has also just revealed that their already sold out “An Evening with The National” shows in Paris, London, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles will include a screening of the I Am Easy To Find film, plus a Q&A with the National and Mike Mills, among other special guests. Listen to “Light Years” below and check out the National’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES

04/16 – Paris, FR @ Olympia SOLD OUT

04/18 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall SOLD OUT

04/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre SOLD OUT

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall SOLD OUT

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center*

06/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell*

06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell*

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

06/17 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre*

06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

06/20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

06/21 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

06/22 – Hamilton, ON @ Pier 8**

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live*

06/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River*

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island**

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/18 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

08/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Nights at the Bandstand

08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Nights at the Bandstand

08/09 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well

08/14 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16 – 08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park**

08/29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park**

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield**

09/01 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater**

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre**

09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre**

09/05 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater**

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom**

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom**

09/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House**

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre**

09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall**

11/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall

11/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

12/01 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrcongress

12/02 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

12/03 – Zurich, SW @ Samsung Hall

12/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

12/05 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

*w/ Courtney Barnett

**w/ Alvvays

I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.