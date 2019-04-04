The National – “Light Years”

Last month, the National announced I Am Easy To Find, the follow-up album to 2017’s Sleep Well Beast, and shared its first single and first track, “You Had Your Soul With You.” They also shared a trailer for the album’s companion short film of the same name by 20th Century Women director Mike Mills. Today, we hear the album’s closing track, “Light Years,” along with another video from Mills featuring scenes from the forthcoming short.
The band has also just revealed that their already sold out “An Evening with The National” shows in Paris, London, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles will include a screening of the I Am Easy To Find film, plus a Q&A with the National and Mike Mills, among other special guests. Listen to “Light Years” below and check out the National’s upcoming tour dates.
I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.