Thanks For Coming – “Friends Forever” Video

Thanks For Coming are a Brooklyn-based band led by Rachel Brown, who originally hails from Chicago. They have a very extensive back catalog of songs, some full-band and others more off-the-cuff. Later this year, they’re putting out a new album called No Problem, and today they’ve shared its first single, “Friends Forever.”

It’s all sharp angles and fuzzy disappointment, wanting the best but anticipating the worst. “When will you tell me who I am to you? Am I anything to anyone?” Brown asks on it. “Just tell me that you hate my guts.” It’s simple but effective, a familiar but eternal tale of love unrequited, and Thanks For Coming manage to make the pain sound fresh while still recognizing how not very special the situation is.

Watch a video for the track below, and check out some other recent highlights from their discography.

<a href="http://thanksforcoming.bandcamp.com/album/back-at-it-again" target="_blank">back at it again by thanks for coming</a>

No Problem is out 7/19.