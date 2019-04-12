Nails – “I Don’t Want To Know You Video” & “Endless Resistance” (Feat. Max Cavalera)

If you’re at a show, somewhere near the pit, and you see someone in a Nails shirt, you probably at least want to be aware of that person. Keep an eye out. That’s the kind of band Nails are. Since 2010, the Oxnard, California ragers have released three albums of harsh, guttural music that exists somewhere on the line between crust-punk and speed metal. They sound like old gods returning to burn all life from the surface of the planet. It’s just how they get down.

If you have a taste for that kind of thing, Nails have just followed up their 2016 album You Will Never Be One Of Us with a new two-song single. (They’re also getting ready to head out on tour with Misery Index, Devourment, and Outer Heaven, which sounds like a hell of a night out.) The band recorded the new joints “I Don’t Want To Know You” and “Endless Resistance” with drummer Taylor Young producing. Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou mixed both of them.

“I Don’t Want To Know You” is almost absurdly brutal; it’s a 79-second onslaught of riff-thunder and vocals that sound like vomit noises. “Endless Resistance” is slower and longer; it gives itself time to work up an utterly nasty groove. But it’s extremely heavy, too. And it’s got guest vocals from Max Cavalera, the Brazilian thrash legend and former Sepultura frontman. You’re not going to hear anything harder than these two songs anytime soon, and you can hear them both below.

“I Don’t Want To Know You” and “Endless Resistance” are out now on the streaming services, and there’s a 7″ out 6/7 on Nuclear Blast.