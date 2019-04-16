Nervous Assitant come from the Germany city of Bremen, and I’m pretty sure that they’re named after one of the songs on Aglio E Olio, the punk EP that the Beastie Boys released in 1995. The band makes a version of hardcore punk that’s both jittery and tuneful. They clearly spend a lot of time listening to ’80s hardcore, but there’s a sweaty immediacy to the way they play. The lyrics are in both English and German, and they’re wordy and splenetic rants. (Nobody who speaks German could be an evil man!) The band just released their debut album Bitter Pills, and there is a whole lot of promise in it. Check it out below.

<a href="http://sabotagerecords.bandcamp.com/album/nervous-assistant-bitter-pills-lp" target="_blank">NERVOUS ASSISTANT – BITTER PILLS LP by sabotagerecords</a>

Bitter Pills is out now on Sabotage Records.