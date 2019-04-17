Kurt Vile – “No Expectations” (The Rolling Stones Cover)

Kurt Vile is still riding the wave of his folksy 2018 solo album, Bottle It In. Like any proper album cycle, there’s an odds-and-ends portion!

Today, Vile has shared a couple of Spotify Singles tracks, recorded at Spotify Studios NYC. The first number is a stripped down version of his Bottle It In lead single, “Loading Zones.” The other is a similarly minimal, synthy cover of “No Expectations” from the Rolling Stones’ 1968 classic Beggars Banquet. The songs arrive in conjunction with new additions to Vile’s seemingly endless world tour.

Stream both songs below, where you can also find his live dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/17 – Canberra, ACT @ ANU &

04/18 – Tyagarah, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/20 – Tyagarah, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/21 – Tallarook, VIC @ Boogie Festival

04/22 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Forum &

04/24 – Melbourne, VIC @ Croxton Bandroom ~

04/26 – Castlemaine, VIC @ Theatre Royal #

04/27 – Adelaide, SA @ The Gov &

04/28 – Perth, WA @ The Rosemount Hotel &

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef $

05/28 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier $

05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/03 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur $

06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra $

06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

06/10 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet $

06/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik $

06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest

06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablis

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival

06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Proxima $

06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory $

06/21 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorádó Festival

06/22 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Festival

06/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival

06/25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia $

06/26 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks $

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21 – Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres Ampitheatre *

07/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

07/25 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage * %

07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

07/27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^

07/28 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines %

07/30 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/04 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Art Festival

09/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

& denotes w/ RVG

~ denotes w/ Tropical Fuck Storm

# denotes w/ Julia Shapiro and Lost Animal

$ denotes w/ Jorge Elbrecht

* denotes w/ Cate Le Bon

% denotes w/ Dinosaur Jr.

^ denotes w/ J. Mascis