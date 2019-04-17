Kurt Vile – “No Expectations” (The Rolling Stones Cover)

Kurt Vile is still riding the wave of his folksy 2018 solo album, Bottle It In. Like any proper album cycle, there’s an odds-and-ends portion!
Today, Vile has shared a couple of Spotify Singles tracks, recorded at Spotify Studios NYC. The first number is a stripped down version of his Bottle It In lead single, “Loading Zones.” The other is a similarly minimal, synthy cover of “No Expectations” from the Rolling Stones’ 1968 classic Beggars Banquet. The songs arrive in conjunction with new additions to Vile’s seemingly endless world tour.
Stream both songs below, where you can also find his live dates.
TOUR DATES:
04/17 – Canberra, ACT @ ANU &
04/18 – Tyagarah, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/20 – Tyagarah, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/21 – Tallarook, VIC @ Boogie Festival
04/22 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Forum &
04/24 – Melbourne, VIC @ Croxton Bandroom ~
04/26 – Castlemaine, VIC @ Theatre Royal #
04/27 – Adelaide, SA @ The Gov &
04/28 – Perth, WA @ The Rosemount Hotel &
05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef $
05/28 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier $
05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/03 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur $
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra $
06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival
06/10 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet $
06/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik $
06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest
06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablis
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival
06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Proxima $
06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory $
06/21 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorádó Festival
06/22 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Festival
06/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival
06/25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia $
06/26 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks $
06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/21 – Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres Ampitheatre *
07/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
07/25 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage * %
07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
07/27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^
07/28 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines %
07/30 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft
07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/04 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Art Festival
09/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
& denotes w/ RVG
~ denotes w/ Tropical Fuck Storm
# denotes w/ Julia Shapiro and Lost Animal
$ denotes w/ Jorge Elbrecht
* denotes w/ Cate Le Bon
% denotes w/ Dinosaur Jr.
^ denotes w/ J. Mascis