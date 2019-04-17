Fury – “Mono No Aware”

Orange County hardcore outfit Fury announced their new album, Failed Entertainment, back in February with its lead single, “Angels Over Berlin.” Last month, we heard the album’s second offering, “Vacation,” and today, they share “Mono No Aware.”
The song was inspired by a conversation frontman Jeremy Stith had about Japanese cherry blossoms. “The idea ‘Mono No Aware’ is a Japanese term for the awareness of impermanence, something that I’ve thought about every day since in some way or another and has helped guide me where I need to go,” he explains in a statement.
Listen to “Mono No Aware” below.
TOUR DATES:
04/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Frida Cinema (Record Release Party)
06/09 – Providence, RI @ AS220
06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees
06/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Sugar City
06/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Symposium
06/14 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chitown Futbol
06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving HC
06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhillyMOCA
06/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
06/19 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
06/20 – Columbia, SC @ Brookland Tavern
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Bakery
06/22 – Tampa, FL @ Blue Note
06/23 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s
06/24 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
06/26 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
06/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Guillotine
06/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
06/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory (Record Release Show)#
07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury
# w/ Sheer Mag and Ceremony
Failed Entertainment is out 5/3 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.