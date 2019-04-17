Fury – “Mono No Aware”

Orange County hardcore outfit Fury announced their new album, Failed Entertainment, back in February with its lead single, “Angels Over Berlin.” Last month, we heard the album’s second offering, “Vacation,” and today, they share “Mono No Aware.”

The song was inspired by a conversation frontman Jeremy Stith had about Japanese cherry blossoms. “The idea ‘Mono No Aware’ is a Japanese term for the awareness of impermanence, something that I’ve thought about every day since in some way or another and has helped guide me where I need to go,” he explains in a statement.

Listen to “Mono No Aware” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Frida Cinema (Record Release Party)

06/09 – Providence, RI @ AS220

06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees

06/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Sugar City

06/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Symposium

06/14 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chitown Futbol

06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving HC

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhillyMOCA

06/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

06/19 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

06/20 – Columbia, SC @ Brookland Tavern

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Bakery

06/22 – Tampa, FL @ Blue Note

06/23 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s

06/24 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

06/26 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

06/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Guillotine

06/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

06/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory (Record Release Show)#

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury

# w/ Sheer Mag and Ceremony

Failed Entertainment is out 5/3 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.