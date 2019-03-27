Fury – “Vacation” Video

Orange County hardcore band Fury are returning in May with the new album Failed Entertainment. We’ve already heard torrential lead single “Angels Over Berlin,” and now they’ve given us another taste with the new song “Vacation,” which references Harry Dean Stanton’s discussions of “predestination and each humans’ capabilities and their place in the world.”

“It’s about how we will do what we do, and the outcomes will be what they will,” frontman Jeremy Stith explains. “And as much choice as we might have in the big scheme of things, the fact is just like earth, humans weren’t here at one point, then we were, and soon we won’t be anymore. ‘Vacation’ is about grief and what comes along with it — the denial, anger and the bargaining in situations where you come up short. We can only hope for acceptance that we are nothing, and Love is everything.”

The song comes with a video directed by Mason Mercer, a long tracking shot that winds its way through a chaotic house while the band plays in various screens and reflective surfaces. Watch and listen to “Vacation” below.

Failed Entertainment is out 5/3 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.