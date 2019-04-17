Sad Planets – “Just Landed” (Feat. J Mascis) Video

Sad Planets, the collaboration between John Petkovic from Cobra Verde/Sweet Apple/Guided By Voices and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, is gearing up to release their debut record. Akron, Ohio comes out this Friday, and today the duo have shared a video for the track “Just Landed,” which features J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. on lead guitar.

Last month, Sad Planets released a video for “Yesterday Girls,” which also had a bizarre nonsensical feeling to it. This new video, however, is a little more “Space Oddity.” The first lyric goes, “I just landed here, but it feels like a year ago/ Your skyline looks the same, but your lights have changed.” Even the vocalization feels Bowie-like.

The video depicts a woman’s fascination with astronauts from childhood through adulthood. One moment she’s a kid playing with Barbie dolls in space suits on the beach, and the next she’s waking up in a space-themed bedroom with a face full of makeup. Somehow, she manages not to get a fleck of contour on the white sheets. The next shot rolls into a bar, where a man in an astronaut suit seems to be out of place, or just really high. The woman finds him passed out somewhere, and takes him home. Match made in heav– I mean space.

Check out the video for “Just Landed” below.

Akron, Ohio is out 4/19 on Tee Pee Records. Pre-order the album here.