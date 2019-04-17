Nots – “Floating Hand”

West Tennessee noise rock band Nots have released the second single from their upcoming record today. “Floating Hand” follows “Half Painted House,” the lead single from 3. Much like that song and 2017’s “Anxious Trend,” Nots’ latest combines textured synths and roaring guitars.

Feedback opens the track and underscores the majority of the song with little fluctuation. As the track builds, bitter and visceral raucous keys carve up any room not filled with that buzzing sensation. The vocals get more desperate, the melody revs up in speed and intensity all while descending into a disjointed cadence. Whirling alien-like synth tones spiral through the air as the reverb doused kick drum outpaces the repetition of the song’s title.

Listen to “Floating Hand” below.

<a href="http://nots.bandcamp.com/album/3" target="_blank">3 by NOTS</a>

3 is out 5/10 on Goner Records. Pre-order the album here.