Personal Best have been around for a bit now, making raging power-pop songs that scream to the sky. They have one full-length to their name so far, 2015’s Arnos Vale — Mitski got in the habit of covering a track from it during her tours in 2017 — and in a couple months they’ll be releasing their second, What You At.

Today, the UK group are sharing “Baby,” its first single that barrel-rolls forward at full speed. It flips the title from a term of endearment into something sour and worth shedding. It’s a jumble of thoughts up front that gives way to the hook, which Katie Gatt emphasizes louder and louder for the rest of the song, amid a tower of riffs and energy.

“It’s about the downward slope of a relationship, when something finally locks into place in your mind and you’re probably just putting off the inevitable because you’re afraid of confrontation,” Gatt says about the track. “I’m the ‘baby’ in the song. The baby was inside us all along.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Just Friends”

02 “Every Day She Kills Me”

03 “Baby”

04 “Love Letter”

05 “Lucid Interval”

06 “Near To The Wild Heart”

07 “Radio”

08 “Jennifer”

09 “What You At”

10 “One Damn Thing”

11 “Salute”

What You At is out 6/14 via Sheer Luck Records/Dovetown Records. Pre-order it here.