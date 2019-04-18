I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Game Of Thrones is ending. The eighth and final season of the HBO juggernaut is already underway, and Columbia Records is celebrating with an album of original songs inspired by the show.

The upcoming For The Thrones, out next week, features contributions from the National, Rosalía, A$AP Rocky and Joey Bada$$, Mumford & Sons, and more. And today, SZA, the Weeknd, and Travis Scott are sharing their collaboration.

“Power Is Power,” titled after a memorable Cersei Lannister quote from Game Of Thrones’ second season, is an icily pretty track with a heavy low-end. Listen to it and check out For The Thrones’ full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Maren Morris – “Kingdom Of One”

02 SZA, The Weeknd, & Travis Scott – “Power Is Power”

03 The Lumineers – “Nightshade”

04 Ellie Goulding – “Hollow Crown”

05 X Ambassadors – “Baptize Me” (Feat. Jacob Banks)

06 A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$ – “Too Many Gods”

07 The National – “Turn On Me”

08 James Arthur – “From The Grave”

09 Rosalía – “Me Traicionaste” (Feat. A.CHAL)

10 Lil Peep – “When I Lie (Remix)” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

11 Lennon Stella – “Love Can Kill”

12 Chloe x Halle – “Wolf At Your Door”

13 Mumford & Sons – “Devil In Your Eye”

14 Matt Bellamy – “Pray (High Valyrian)”

For The Throne is out 4/26 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.