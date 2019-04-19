Frou Frou – “Guitar Song (Live)”

Frou Frou is the duo of producer-composers Imogen Heap and Guy Sigsworth. They linked up in 1999 and released only one album together, 2002’s Details, before disbanding in 2004. But they reunited last year and are back today with their first new song in 17 years.

“Guitar Song (Live)” sounds more organic than the electronic pop Frou Frou are known for. As you might expect, it’s built around arpeggiated guitar chords, which mesh with waves of soft keyboard to create a bed for Heap’s vocals. It was recorded live during one of Frou Frou’s sets on the ongoing Mycelia World Tour.

In a press release, Heap writes, “So happy to be releasing dear ‘Guitar Song’ with Guy, as Frou Frou. We never really got to tour as Frou Frou that much but we are making up for it and opening every show on this World Tour we are on with this song.”

Hear the new live recording of “Guitar Song” below.