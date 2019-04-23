Windy & Carl – “Forest Trails”

For several years now, Michigan’s tourism department has been rolling out a promo campaign advertising their state’s natural wonders. Perhaps you’ve experienced these ads? They often involve the voice of Tim Allen, not speaking with Home Improvement grunts or Buzz Lightyear’s militaristic authority, but serenely outlining the glory of the Great Lakes State in a tone not unlike another famous Michigander. The campaign is called Pure Michigan, and as of next month it has its own ambient soundtrack compilation.

Pure Sounds Of Michigan features contributions from John Beltran, Waajeed, Greater Alexander, and many others. Today we hear a selection from one of the project’s better-known contributors, veteran Dearborn duo Windy & Carl. The team of Windy Weber and Carl Hultgren has amassed a vast discography across three decades, and their song “Forest Trails” feels like a great introduction to what they do. This one matches gorgeous droning with field recordings to create an almost supernatural quality. In fact, the aura emanating off the song might just be reflective of this world’s natural beauty.

Weber offered this statement via email:

I am a musician. I am in love with sound, and parks offer me so much of what i am in love with. […] To this day, Carl and I would rather be outside than in. We would rather see the wind cause the trees to sway and dance, listen to all the voices of the forest animals, and hear the chorus of insects, than be stuck inside […] I cannot tell you how grateful I am to have been invited to be involved in a project to celebrate the anniversary of State Parks in Michigan — To have been given a way to say THANK YOU to everyone along the way who said that this space needed to be preserved and protected; to every one who understood how a human body and mind needs to sit in the trees and see the sky and listen to the sounds of a park; listen to the sounds our body knows and understands. What a wonderful gift we have all been given in the creation of our state and local parks. It’s a gift we can all share in, everyday, all year long. We are all so lucky.

Hear “Forest Trails” below.

And here’s a mini-doc with Windy & Carl further explaining their involvement in the project:

