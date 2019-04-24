Connan Mockasin & Andrew VanWyngarden – “Bad Boys”

In June, indie label Mexican Summer and surf brand Pilgrim Surf + Supply will premiere their collaborative feature film, Self Discovery For Social Survival. The movie is accompanied by an original soundtrack featuring new music by Allah Las, Connan Mockasin, Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, and Peaking Lights.

Today, we hear Mockasin and VanWyngarden collaborate on an experimental neo-psych composition called “Bad Boys.” The song sounds like falling into a lucid dream. Their voices blip and echo over a hazy soundscape.

Self Discovery For Social Survival was filmed in three separate vignettes in Mexico, the Maldives, and Iceland. It follows the featured musicians and pro-surfers as they embark on “sound and surf journeys,” seeking to synthesize the music, the environment, and local culture. The film is narrated by legendary avant-garde filmmaker Jonas Mekas.

Listen to “Bad Boys” below.

Self Discovery For Social Survival Soundtrack is out 6/14. The film will be released on 6/18. Pre-order it here.