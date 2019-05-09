Africa Express — the music collective and non-profit that was co-founded by Damon Albarn — returned earlier this year with a 4-track Molo EP that was indicated as a precursor of something larger to come, the product of a week-long excursion to Johannesburg to make music. Today, that’s something’s been announced: a new Africa Express full-length, called EGOLI, is due out in July.

The album will feature Albarn, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Georgia, and a wide array of African artists. The song that they’re sharing today, “Johannesburg,” features Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, and Sibot.

Check it out below.

EGOLI is out 7/12. Pre-order it here.