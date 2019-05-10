Mustard – “100 Bands” (Feat. Quavo, 21 Savage, YG, & Meek Mill)

Since dropping the “DJ” from his name, Mustard has been pretty busy producing for some of the hottest names in music. His latest release, “Pure Water,” which featured all three Migos, took a while to build but just hit a new peak of #23 on the Billboard charts and is certified Platinum. Today, he’s sharing a new track called “100 Bands” featuring a stacked roster of rappers: Quavo, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and Mustard’s old pal YG.

On Wednesday, Mustard shared a snippet of the track on Instagram. He wakes up disheveled in the middle of a desert next to a car engulfed in flames. Casual. He then somehow finds a treasure chest containing a very expensive looking chain with a massive pendant that reads “Perfect 10.” He then takes off in a Lambo down an empty strip as the first verses of “100 Bands” plays.

Listen to “100 Bands” below.

“100 Bands” is out now on 10 Summers/Interscope.