Today’s ’80s Music Festival Cancelled At The Last Minute

The ’80s-themed music festival Like Totally was supposed to kick off at California’s Huntington State Beach today, but, well, that’s not happening anymore. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the festival was cancelled less than 24 hours before it was scheduled to return for its fourth year, with organizers posting a last-minute notice on their website:

We are very saddened to announce the cancellation of the Like Totally Music Festival this Saturday, May 11th. We unfortunately have issues we cannot resolve to continue and for the safety and well-being of the bands and fans we have to make this decision. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working on rescheduling the festival for a later date and tickets will be honored at that time.

Thank you for being a fan!

Earlier this week, scheduled headliners the Bangles cancelled their appearance due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Jeff David, lifeguard chief of Huntington Beach state beaches, said organizers were unable to meet state fire code requirements by providing a structural engineering report for the stage to prove it was sound and could hold a certain number of people. “They elected to cancel the event,” he told the Orange County Register.

Along with the Bangles, the festival was scheduled to feature sets from Public Image Ltd., ABC with Martin Fry, the Romantics, the Smithereens featuring Marshall Crenshaw, The Tubes, Animotion, Josie Cotton, Greg Kihn Band, Tommy Tutone, China Crisis, All-Star Jam Featuring: The Reflexx & Flashback Heart Attack, Richard Page of Mr. Mister, Debora Iyall of Romeo Void, Martha Davis of the Motels, Jerry Miller of the Untouchables, and Deon Estus of Wham.