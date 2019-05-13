Spirits Having Fun – “Auto-Portrait”

Last month, Spirits Having Fun announced their debut album with “Electricity Explorer,” which showed off the Chicago/New York band’s playful but seriously impressive style. Today, they’re sharing “Auto-Portrait,” the album’s title track. It’s a flex, dense and melodic and constantly switching itself up, itching to stay still.

The band operate in a heady space between technical skill and outright fun, a middle ground between similarly jam-packed bands like Guerilla Toss or Ava Luna, and “Auto-Portrait” serves as their first album’s opening salvo. Katie McShane holds it all together, here counting off like a Sesame Street sketch, preaching an escapism that still has a hardened edge.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees Laundromat And Bar

05/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Three Pigs Vintage

05/17 Kalamazoo, MI @ MES Chapel

05/18 Chicago, IL @ Archer Ballroom

07/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/10 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Auto-Portrait is out 6/28 via Ramp Local. Pre-order it here.