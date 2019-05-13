The Curls – “Lemon Lime”

Chicago synth-rock band the Curls employ guitars, electronics, and horns in their left-field, skittering jams. The group’s new album, Bounce House, is out this June. The lead single “Isn’t It Funny” dropped a few months ago. Now the Curls are finally dropping another taste of what’s to come in Bounce House.

“Lemon Lime” is a fuzzed-out, irreverent piece of psychedelia. Sample lyric: “Now is the time to be brave/ I only drink lemon lime Gatorade/ I won’t text and drive today.” Soft croons and yelps abound over prickly synths, sour guitars and sassy horns. It all builds to a reverb-soaked, neon guitar freakout.

Listen to “Lemon Lime” below.

<a href="http://thecurls.bandcamp.com/track/lemon-lime-2" target="_blank">Lemon Lime by The Curls</a>

Bounce House is out 6/7 via Diversion Records.