PJ Harvey – “The Crowded Cell”

PJ Harvey composed the score for The Virtues, a new four-part drama series created by English filmmaker Shane Meadows and starring Stephen Graham. And each of the four episodes, the first of which just aired on the UK’s Channel 4, closes with “The Crowded Cell,” a raw and powerful original song from Harvey. As she explains in a statement:

I am so happy to have provided the original music for this extraordinary and powerful new drama by a director I have admired and followed all my life. Shane has a unique directness and sensitivity to his work which I am drawn to and aspire to in my own work, so our collaboration was open and trusting. I sent Shane ideas as demos for him to try out as he edited and let him choose what he used and where to the greatest effect. In the end we both loved how the demos worked so left them as they were, adding to the raw beauty of the piece.