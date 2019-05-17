Madonna – “Future” (Feat. Quavo)

Last month, pop icon Madonna announced Madame X, her first full-length album since 2015’s Rebel Heart. So far, we’ve heard the Latin-tinged Maluma duet “Medellín,” the gun violence protest “I Rise,” and most recently “Crave” featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd.

Keeping on pace with the release of a new track every Friday since the album’s announcement, she’s sharing another one today. It’s called “Future” and features… Quavo. Let the Atlanta trap star confusion commence!

Madonna and the Migos rapper previously teamed up for a track on his solo debut album Quavo Huncho called “CHAMPAGNE ROSÉ.” As for her own album rollout, the recently announced some tour dates at some rather intimate venues.

Check out “Future” below.

Madame X is out 6/14 via Live Nation/Interscope/Maverick.