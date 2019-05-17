Stream Post Pink’s New No Problem, Probably EP

Post Pink have been sporadically dropping songs over the last year — “You Real,” “Moon,” and “B50 New” — all of which appear on their recently released new EP, No Problem, Probably. The Baltimore punks have a way with pithy twists of phrase, as evidenced by their band name and their newest release’s title and on the tracks contained within, which are filled with lines delivered with sly grins and razor-sharp sincerity.

“Eating air to feel full!” they scream on one; on another: “Breathe your air back into me, but there’s a hole in my lungs that won’t contain it.” The songs are wiry and far-reaching, making room for both cutting barbs and warm melodies. It’s an impressive showing, and a lot to unpack for just 8 tracks that tend toward the shorter side. Check it out below.

<a href="http://postpink.bandcamp.com/album/no-problem-probably" target="_blank">No Problem, Probably by Post Pink</a>

No Problem, Probably is out now.