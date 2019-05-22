Hear New Dungen & Peaking Lights Tracks From The Self Discovery For Social Survival Soundtrack

Indie label Mexican Summer and surf brand Pilgrim Surf + Supply are collaborating on a new documentary film about surfing and surf music called Self Discovery For Survival, out this June. A group of musicians are featured in the film alongside the surfers. Both groups visit Mexico, the Maldives, and Iceland in vignettes that celebrate the environments they find themselves in.

The musicians are contributing original music as well. So far, we’ve heard a neo-psych track by Connan Mockasin and Andrew VanWyngarden called “Bad Boys.” Today, we’re getting two new tracks courtesy of poppy Swedish psych band Dungen and synth-pop duo Peaking Lights.

Dungen’s track, “Var Har Du Varit,” is focused and frenetic. Skittering drums contrast calm guitar work, birthing an atmosphere akin to a surfer’s steely focus among crashing waters. Peaking Lights’ contribution, “Mirror In The Sky,” is much looser, dancier fare. Clangy percussion, ’80s synths and four-to-the-floor rhythm culminate into a summery banger fit for cabana revelry.

Listen to the tracks below, where you can also check out the movie’s trailer.

The Self Discovery For Social Survival soundtrack is out 6/14 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here. The film will be released digitally on 6/18 and can be pre-ordered at iTunes.

In between, Self Discovery For Social Survival will have its official LA premiere 6/15 at Palace Theatre with a live score by Allah Las, Connan Mockasin, and Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT; tickets for that event are available here. Check out the poster: