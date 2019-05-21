Carly Rae Jepsen released her new album, Dedicated, last week. As my colleague James Rettig put it in his review, Dedicated is “very much just a collection of pop songs,” some of which are pretty good, but most of which are just fine. But the CRJ stans beg to differ.

Dedicated now has the highest Metacritic user score of all time, putting it ahead of albums like Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly and Radiohead’s In Rainbows, both of which are also in the top ten. It’s also worth nothing that Switchfoot’s Hello Hurricane is #8.

Dedicated’s user score is 9.4, “Universal acclaim based on 368 Ratings.” Its Metascore is 80, “Generally favorable reviews based on 18 Critics.” Go off!