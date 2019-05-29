Biopics for everyone! Queen gets a biopic! One for Celine Dion! Elton John, you get a biopic! Mötley Crüe? Sure, why not! Does Boy George get a biopic? Absolutely, Boy George gets a biopic!

As Deadline reports, Sacha Gervasi is writing and producing a forthcoming feature film based on Boy George’s life. The currently untitled Boy George movie will follow his life growing up in an Irish a working-class family and eventually rising to stardom with the ’80s band Culture Club.

Gervasi tells Deadline that Boy George is “a trailblazer and a true original. In the London clubs of the ’80s, George was impossible to miss and everyone knew he would be a star long before the world had ever heard a note of Culture Club’s iconic songs. As you can imagine, George’s life story is wickedly entertaining, yet also poignant and inspiring. I’m both honored and excited to be the one to guide it onto the big screen.”