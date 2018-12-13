Despite mixed reviews, the new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is now the highest-grossing musician biopic of all time domestically, internationally and worldwide. According to Deadline, the film surpassed $600 million at the global box office. It was also nominated for two Golden Globes and two SAG Awards. Bohemian Rhapsody, which stars Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, has outperformed previous music biopic domestic record holder Straight Outta Compton, as well as breakout hit The Greatest Showman.

Its remarkable success is also due in part to 20th Century Fox’s marketing team. President of Worldwide Marketing Pam Levine tells Deadline, “Once our marketing team saw the film, we knew immediately that our key charge was to ensure that we created a global campaign that matched the singular energy and communal exhilaration of the theatrical experience. Layer on top of that, a music catalog that could, on its own, power both a film and an entire marketing campaign, and we clearly had an incredible amount with which to work. What we’re so proud of is that every function area within our marketing team, and our entire studio, had a hand in the success of this film. It was as global and cross-functional a campaign as we’ve ever executed, and a true team effort.”