Stream Soul Glo’s New Album The Nigga In Me Is Me

Soul Glo come from Philadelphia, and they make chaotic, riotous hardcore punk. Today, they’ve followed up 2014’s ” “ and 2016’s UNTITLED LP with a new album called The Nigga In Me Is Me. As you probably could’ve guessed from that album title, the members of Soul Glo are predominantly black. That gives them a whole different perspective, and the new album contains the kind of anger we don’t often hear from punk bands: “Them white niggas you fuck with turn tiki torch real quick.” And Soul Glo also make headier, more experimental music than most of their peers. At various points on the new music, they draw on the sonic blueprints of noise and rap. And when they’re just making straight-up hardcore, they’re doing a brutal free-form version of it, switching up time-signatures mid-riff and exploding in 15 different directions at once. The new album hits like a frag grenade, and you can stream it below.

The Nigga In Me Is Me is out now on SRE Records, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.