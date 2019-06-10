Bo Burnham Writing Songs For New Sesame Street Movie

Bo Burnham evolved from comedy musician to film writer and director with last year’s Eighth Grade. Now, Deadline reports that he’s contributing songs to the upcoming Sesame Street movie, which comes out in 2021.

Directed by Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia), the film follows Big Bird and friends as they travel through Manhattan trying to prove that Sesame Street is real. Anne Hathaway is set to star in the movie.

Sesame Street characters Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Rosita, Abby Cadabby, and Cookie Monster stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk today. Check that out below.