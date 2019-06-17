Mark Ronson – “Pieces Of Us” (Feat. King Princess)

Mark Ronson’s guest-heavy new album, Late Night Feelings, is out at the end of the week. So far, we’ve heard the title track (featuring Lykke Li), “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” (featuring YEBBA), “Find U Again” (featuring Camila Cabello), and “Nothing Breaks Like A Broken Heart” (featuring Miley Cyrus).

Today, the producer is sharing another new song, “Pieces Of Us,” which features queer musician King Princess, who is set to release her debut album later this year via Ronson’s own Columbia imprint Zelig Records.

Listen to it below.

Late Night Feelings is out 6/21.