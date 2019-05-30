Mark Ronson – “Find U Again” (Feat. Camila Cabello)

Mark Ronson’s upcoming Late Night Feelings is a breakup album, as demonstrated by the Lykke Li-featuring title track, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” with Miley Cyrus, and “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” with Yebba. It’s quite the swerve from the sound of his last album, 2015’s buoyant Uptown Special, and he continues to drive home the point today with another “sad banger,” this time featuring Camila Cabello.

“Find U Again” — cowritten by Ronson’s old pal Kevin Parker of Tame Impala — is a synthetic, R&B-inflected lament about comparing new lovers to an ex and discovering no one stacks up. “I do therapy at least twice a week,” a computerized Cabello sings, before confessing, “There’s a you-shaped space inside my bed/ All these you-shaped thoughts inside my head.” IMO it’s the best song we’ve heard from Late Night Feelings so far — though I’m still quite curious about that Angel Olsen collab — and it’s probably the most likely to become a hit, too.

Listen below.

Late Night Feelings is out 6/21. Pre-order it here.