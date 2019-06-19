Bad Heaven Ltd – “100”

Last month, Bad Heaven Ltd. announced their sophomore album, strength, with its title track. The Philadelphia band is fronted by Snowing’s John Galm and its members include Ross Brazuk, also of Snowing, former TWIABP guitarist Tyler Bussey, and Amanda X’s Melissa Brain. Today, they’re sharing a second song from the album, “100,” which sidesteps the fuzzy dynamics of that first single in favor of something sparser and more desolate.

The song finds Galm in a depressive state, alone and at home and surrounded by memories he’d rather not be reminded of. “I’m told it’s 100 lonely hours with some more to go,” he sings. “Crooked floors and the pipes exposed/ Leaking faucet is black with mold/ Fuck your landlord, it’s not their home.”

Listen below.

strength is out 8/2. Pre-order it here.