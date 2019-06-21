Stream Lil Nas X’s 7 EP

Lil Nas X’s quest to prove he can maintain a music career beyond “Old Town Road” begins now. His breakout hit is a genuine viral success story. It has spent 11 straight weeks at #1, blocking a handful of superstars from topping the chart and showing no signs of relenting. “Old Town Road” is easily the biggest hit of 2019 and has the potential to become one of the biggest hits of all time.

Following up a song like that is basically impossible, but Lil Nas X has proven himself adept at this show business stuff, so don’t count him out. Today he releases 7, his debut EP, which he’s been hyping up on social media with the same fervor that helped break “Old Town Road.” We got a preview of the material today when he shared “Panini,” an enjoyable dose of singsong trap music that interpolates Nirvana’s “In Bloom.”

That’s the second song on the EP, following the “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. There are five more, including “Bring U Down,” which features OneRepublic frontman and songwriting heavyweight Ryan Tedder, and “F9mily (You & Me),” which is produced by Travis Barker. Trusty Drake lieutenant Boi-1da co-produced the last song, “C7osure (You Like).” And there’s one called “Rodeo” featuring Cardi B.

Cross your fingers and let’s see how it goes.

7 is out now on Columbia.