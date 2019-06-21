For the past few years, the Buffalo rapper Benny The Butcher (formerly just Benny) has been building a name for himself, releasing mixtapes and dropping ridiculously hard guest verses on tracks from fellow Buffalo rappers Westside Gunn and Conway. And now, like Westside Gunn and Conway before him, Benny is breaking out, making music that demands the attention of anyone who loves rap music.

Today, Benny released his new EP The Plugs I Met, a piece of hard, cinematic East Coast boom-bap. It’s only 24 minutes long, and it’s absolutely packed with quotable lines and top-shelf guest appearances. Pusha T, Black Thought, Jadakiss, and Conway add verses, while the beats come from regular collaborators like the Alchemist and Daringer. It’s well worth your time, and you can stream it below.

The Plugs I Met is out now on Black Soprano Family.