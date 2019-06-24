The Newark rapper Mach-Hommy is a fascinating enigma. He likes to keep his face covered in photos and videos, and he pulls weird stunts like selling his records online for exorbitant sums of money. If he were not a great rapper, none of this would be even slightly compelling. But he is a great rapper, so his cultivated air of mystery only makes him a more compelling figure.

This past Friday, Mach-Hommy took an unusual-for-him step: He released a new EP that is readily available to anyone who pays for a streaming service. This EP, entitled Wap Konn Jòj!, is also notable because it’s really, really good. The EP’s title comes from a Haitian expression. (It means, more or less, “you will meet the consequences for your actions.”) And it finds Mach-Hommy going in casually and poetically over hazy, jazzy beats, which is what he does best.

Wap Konn Jòj! features appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, Your Old Droog, and Tha God Fahim, and it’s also got production from Earl, Fahim, and the Alchemist. But the real draw is the chance to explore Mach-Hommy’s dense and abstract soundworld. Listen below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

The self-released Wap Konn Jòj! is out now.