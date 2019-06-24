Taylor Vick has been making dreamy, country-twinged songs as Boy Scouts for a bit now. In August, she’ll release a new album called Free Company, her first for Anti- Records. It was co-produced by Stephen Steinbrink, who also plays on the album, and today Boy Scouts are sharing its lead single and opening track “Get Well Soon.”

“It’s a hard thing to say,” Vick said of the title track’s phrase in a press release. You’re hoping somebody will eventually feel better, but there’s also this weird new distance between you. You can’t do anything else, but you still really hope that they’re OK.”

The track is soft and lilting, Vick’s melodies blending in with the song’s sunny sway: “Got a thought of you/ Do you have one too?/ I hope you think of you/ Cause we all want you to.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Ramez Silyan that follows Vick as she travels through Los Angeles on a couch floating in mid-air, supported by balloons. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Get Well Soon”

02 “In Ya Too”

03 “Momentary Love”

04 “All Right”

05 “Throw Away Love”

06 “Expiration Date”

07 “Hate Ya 2″

08 “Cut It”

09 “You Were Once”

TOUR DATES:

09/11 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge#

09/12 San Diego, CA @ Irenic#

09/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex#

09/14 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore#

09/17 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial#

09/18 Seattle, WA @ Neumos#

09/19 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge#

09/20 Boise, ID @ Neurolux#

09/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge#

09/24 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge#

09/26 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada#

09/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda#

09/28 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall#

10/15 Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre#

10/16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry#

10/17 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon#

10/18 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall#

10/19 Columbus, OH @ The Basement#

10/21 Detroit, MI @ El Club#

10/22 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground#

10/23 Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB#

10/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere#

10/26 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair#

10/27 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot#

10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry#

10/30 Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel#

10/31 Raleigh, NC @ Kings#

11/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade#

11/02 Nashville, TN @ High Watt#

# w/ Jay Som

Free Company is out 8/30 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.