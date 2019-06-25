Three years ago, Jeremy Bolm, frontman of the great Los Angeles post-hardcore band Touché Amoré, put together a new band. Bolm also leads Hesitation Wounds, a band that makes straight-up throat-ripper hardcore. In 2016, Hesitation Wounds released their debut album Awake For Everything. It ruled. And now they’ve announced that a new album, entitled Chicanery, will come out later this summer. It might rule, too.

With Hesitation Wounds, Bolm makes severe, adrenal hardcore, a bit like Converge. Bolm’s Hesitation Wounds bandmates are all people with considerable resumes of their own, including Stephen LaCour from Trap Them and Neeraj Kane from the Hope Conspiracy. And now they have a new drummer, Thomas Cantwell from Bolm collaborators Gouge Away. (Cantwell replaces Jay Weinberg, Max’s son, formerly of Against Me! and currently of Slipknot.)

Hesitation Wounds bashed out Chicanery in a few days, with Trap Them producer Zach Tuch behind the boards. Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, a man who knows how to make heavy music sound heavy, mixed the album. First single “Paragons Of Virtue” is some raw, nasty shit, and you can hear it and check out the Chicanery tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Views (Pt. 2)”

02 “Paragons Of Virtue”

03 “Charlatan Fuck”

04 “Trending”

05 “At Our Best When We’re Asleep”

06 “Hellevangelist”

07 “Ends (Pt. 3)”

Chicanery is out 8/30 on Deathwish, Inc.