Lil Nas X’s inescapable “Old Town Road” is more than a No. 1 hit, it’s a force. It’s a crowd-pleasing, press-attracting pop juggernaut. I assume this is why every artist from CupcakKe to John Mayer has decided to cover it. Today, Miley Cyrus threw her hat in the ring during her Glastonbury performance.

Cyrus brought out Lil Nas X and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, to perform their viral sensation. But that wasn’t her set’s only cover song. She also sang Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” with Mark Ronson on the piano and the pop remake of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like A Hole,” “On a Roll,” from her recent Black Mirror episode. She followed with a proper cover of “Head Like A Hole.”

Last month, Cyrus released her new EP, She Is Coming. Lil Nas X recently dropped his debut EP, 7.

Watch clips from Miley Cyrus’ Glastonbury performance below.