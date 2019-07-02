Maneka – “My Queen” (Feat. Sadie Dupuis)

Maneka is the project of former Speedy Ortiz guitarist Devin McKnight, who left the band in 2017 to focus on his solo work. After releasing the Is You Is EP that same year, McKnight is finally getting ready to release his debut full-length as Maneka, Devin. He’s already shared one song, “Never Nowhere,” and today he’s reunited with his former Speedy Ortiz bandmate Sadie Dupuis on the raucous two-minute punk track “My Queen.” McKnight explains:

I was really into that show Ancient Aliens on the History Channel for awhile. It kind of sucks but it’s really good to have on in the background while I write and practice music. Anyway, this one story they had was from Ancient Egypt. It was about King Tut and Queen Nefertiti. They ruled the Empire together and brought Monotheism to the people. Ancient Alien theorists contend that they were both Aliens sent down to teach the Egyptians all kinds of things and partially to worship a god that was actually just an alien instructing King Tut. The lyrics of the song are about God instructing Tut to consummate with Nefertiti because she’s special and also of alien descent. So he’s like telling him how to treat her right and like a Queen. It’s all about putting the woman on top. Nefertiti translates literally to mean ‘the beauty has come.’ And so goes the tale of the worlds greatest black Power couple before the Obamas. I’d also this song is dedicated to Tom Delonge from Blink-182. We’re with you man.

Listen below.

Devin is out 7/26 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.