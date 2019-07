Barcelona punks Minima play a fast, raw, simplistic kind of hardcore, one built on hammerhead riffage and mouth-foaming ire. It’s been two years since Minima dropped a three-song demo on Bandcamp, and now they’ve just come out with a their self-titled full-length debut. It’s a total blast, a satisfying barrage of two-minute ragers, all sung in a throat-ripping Spanish-language bellow. Check it out below.

Minima by Minima

Minima is out now on Static Shock, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.